Brennan Armstrong sets Virginia’s TD-pass mark in win over Ga. Tech

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brennan Armstrong became Virginia’s career passing touchdowns leader and he ran for another score to lead the Cavaliers to a 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday in Atlanta.

Armstrong, who completed 20 of 35 passes for 255 yards, threw his school-record 57th career touchdown pass with a 44-yard strike to Dontayvion Wicks midway through the second quarter. The score gave Virginia (3-4, 1-3 ACC) a 13-6 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Armstrong, who also threw two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, eclipsed the mark set by Matt Schaub from 2000-03.

Armstrong rushed for a game-high 91 yards and a score on 13 carries for the Cavaliers, who outgained Georgia Tech 226-41 in the second half and 410-201 for the game.

Keytaon Thompson had seven receptions for 89 yards for Virginia, while Wicks had four receptions for 99 yards.

Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2) lost its starting quarterback, Jeff Sims, midway through the second quarter due to the lingering effects of a leg injury he sustained against Duke on Oct. 8. Sims went 6-for-11 passing for 47 yards and interception before he was replaced by Zach Gibson, who finished 11-for-26 for 99 yards.

Nate McCollum had five receptions for 62 yards for the Yellow Jackets, while Malachi Carter had four catches for 43 yards. Hassan Hall ran for 42 yards on 12 carries.

Leading 13-6 at halftime, the Cavaliers pushed their advantage to 16-9 on Will Bettridge’s 28-yard field goal with 6:21 left in the third quarter for the only score of the second half.

LaMiles Brooks gave Georgia Tech a 6-0 lead when he returned an interception off a deflection 37 yards for a touchdown. Gavin Stewart missed the extra-point with 6:51 left in the opening quarter.

The lead wouldn’t last long. Armstrong’s 1-yard sneak capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive to give the Cavaliers a 7-6 lead with 2:01 left in the first quarter.

After Armstrong’s record-setting touchdown pass to Wicks, Bettridge missed the extra point with 7:24 left in the first half.

Georgia Tech pulled within 13-9 ahead of halftime on Stewart’s 25-yard field goal with 24 seconds to go.

–Field Level Media