Breanna Stewart, Storm look to down Wings again

The Seattle Storm look to defeat the Dallas Wings for the second time in three days when the teams reconvene Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

The Storm (7-5) recorded their second straight win and sixth in eight games on Friday with an 89-88 victory over the Wings (6-6).

WNBA leading scorer Breanna Stewart led Seattle with 32 points and 11 rebounds. She made a pair of free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

“I’ll live or die with putting that decision in her hands,” Seattle head coach Noelle Quinn said. “I know she’s going to make the right play. I know that she’s built different. Just like her approach to everything. Her mentality. I will always make sure our best player has a crack at helping us win a game any way, shape or form.”

Stewart said she trusted her abilities with the game on the line.

“I’m very confident on the floor and know that no matter what the defense gives me, I’ll be able to make an aggressive move, have a shot or find my teammates,” Stewart said. “It’s the luxury of playing with other amazing players and smart players. I have the confidence of when I’m on the court, I want to dominate and that’s just the way it is.”

The Wings have lost four of their last five games. They are just 1-3 at home this season.

Dallas trailed by as many as 12 points before mounting a furious comeback. Guard Arike Ogunbowale made all eight of her foul shots and finished with a team-high 23 points.

“From the beginning, coach talked to all of us and said everybody needed to step up,” Ogunbowale said. “I think everybody stepped up. It was a tough loss, but I was proud on how everybody came together.”

