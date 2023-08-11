Breanna Stewart leads Liberty past Sky

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Breanna Stewart collected 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the host New York Liberty never trailed and pulled away in the fourth quarter for an 89-73 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

The Liberty (23-6) led by as many as 23 and won their season-high fifth straight game after being unable to extend four-game winning streaks on four previous occasions. New York also won for the ninth time in 10 games and dominated the final 10 minutes by outscoring Chicago 25-18 with the Fire getting the game’s final seven points.

Stewart scored at least 20 points for the 19th time and New York improved to 16-3 in those games. The forward also shot 8 of 16 from the field and notched her 14th double-double this season.

Sabrina Ionescu added 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Ionesscu also sank five of New York’s 13 3-pointers.

Jonquel Jones contributed 18 as the Liberty shot 51.5 percent overall. It was the fourth time New York shot at least 50 percent.

Alanna Smith scored 19 points for the Sky (12-17), who dropped their second straight following a recent three-game winning streak. Marina Mabrey added 12 and Courtney Williams added 10 but Kahleah Cooper and Elizabeth Williams were held to eight apiece as Chicago shot 41.4 percent and committed 17 turnovers, resulting in 27 New York points.

After a 3-pointer by Mabrey evened the game at 14 with 4:57 remaining, New York ripped off 12 straight points and ended the opening quarter on a 14-2 run to get a 28-16 lead on a layup by Ionescu with two seconds left.

Ionescu’s 3-pointer opened a 34-20 lead with 6:41 left in the first half and another trey by the guard made it 39-29 a little over three minutes later. Chicago scored the next eight points to get within 39-37 on a jumper by Williams with 2:10 remaining but New York ended with a 9-3 spurt for a 48-40 halftime lead.

Jones hit a 3-pointer for a 52-40 lead with 8:41 left in the third and Chicago made another dent, getting within 57-53 on a 3-pointer by Smith with 2:42 left. New York closed out well again and took a 64-55 lead into the fourth.

