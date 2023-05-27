Breanna Stewart helps Liberty cool off Sun

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Breanna Stewart recorded 21 points, six rebounds, six steals, five assists and four blocked shots to help the New York Liberty rally to an 81-65 victory over the visiting Connecticut Sun on Saturday afternoon.

Courtney Vandersloot added 18 points, 10 assists and six rebounds as New York (2-1) outscored the Sun 49-27 in the second half. Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Liberty.

Tiffany Hayes scored 16 points and DeWanna Bonner added 14 for Connecticut (3-1). Brionna Jones had 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Sun.

Stewart, in her first season with New York, set a franchise record with 78 points in the first three games of a season. Tina Charles (71 in 2018) held the former mark.

Stewart made three 3-pointers and was 7 of 16 from the field. She set a career high and Liberty record with 45 points in New York’s previous game against the Indiana Fever.

The Liberty made 47.1 percent of their shots and were 9 of 22 from behind the arc. Ionescu made four treys.

Connecticut shot 34.9 percent from the field, including 8 of 23 from 3-point range.

The Liberty outscored Connecticut 25-13 in the third quarter to turn a six-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead.

Vandersloot scored two baskets during a 9-0 run in which New York took a 53-45 advantage with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

Vandersloot began the spurt with a runner, Stewart made a steal and fed Ionescu for a layup and Vandersloot drove for a layup. Stewart drilled a 3-pointer to cap the spurt.

After Alyssa Thomas made two free throws for the Sun, Stewart knocked down another a 3-pointer to make it a nine-point lead with 1:20 left in the period. New York led 57-51 entering the final stanza.

Vandersloot drained a 3-pointer to push the Liberty’s lead over 10 for the first time at 64-52 with 7:24 remaining.

Ionescu’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 77-61 with 2:11 left as New York closed out the win.

Hayes had nine first-half points as Connecticut led 38-32 at the break. Stewart had just six on 3-of-8 shooting in the half for New York.

