Breach, OpTic stay unbeaten at CDL Major 2 qualifying

The Boston Breach and OpTic Texas blitzed their way to sweeps Saturday to each remain undefeated at Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying.

The Breach blasted the Florida Mutineers 3-0, while OpTic took care of the Los Angeles Guerrillas by the same 3-0 decision. In other matches Saturday, the New York Subliners defeated the Minnesota Rokkr 3-1 and the Seattle Surge took down the winless Los Angeles Thieves, also 3-1.

The results set the stage for a pivotal Sunday as the third and final week of qualifying is completed. The two first-place squads, Boston and Texas, will face a pair of 3-1 teams knotted for third — the London Royals Ravens and Atlanta FaZe, respectively.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches will determine the seeding for the Major 2 event, which will begin next Thursday.

The Breach got things started with an easy 250-124 win on Gavutu Hardpoint, then squeaked by with a 6-5 thriller on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. Boston finished the sweep with a 3-2 victory on Gavutu Control.

OpTic also began on Gavutu Hardpoint and claimed a 250-210 win, then piled on with successive triumphs on Desert Siege Search and Destroy (6-2) and Gavutu Control (3-2).

The Subliners took an early lead by virtue of a 199-188 win on Bocage Hardpoint and a 6-2 victory on Bocage Search and Destroy. After Minnesota won 3-2 on Gavutu Control, New York closed out the match by conquering Berlin Hardpoint 250-195.

The Surge handed the Thieves their fifth loss in as many qualifying matches despite dropping the opening map on Tuscan Hardpoint, 250-218. Seattle controlled the remainder of the battle with three consecutive map wins — 6-2 on Tuscan Search and Destroy, 3-0 on Tuscan Control and 250-152 on Berlin Hardpoint.

Week 3 of qualifying concludes Sunday with three matches:

–London Royal Ravens vs. Boston Breach

–Atlanta FaZe vs. OpTic Texas

–New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra

Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. Boston Breach, 40 points, 4-0, +9

T1. OpTic Texas, 40 points, 4-0, +9

T3. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-1, +4

T3. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-1, +4

5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 30 points, 3-2, even

6. New York Subliners, 20 points, 2-2, -1

7. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-3, -2

8. Seattle Surge, 20 points, 2-3, -3

9. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-3, -5

10. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-3, -1

11. Paris Legion, 10 points, 1-4, -6

12. Los Angeles Thieves, 0 points, 0-5, -8

