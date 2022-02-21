Brazil star Neymar eyes MLS in future

Sep 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Brazil forward Neymar (10) looks on after the South American Showdown soccer match against Peru at Los Angeles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Star forward Neymar currently is under contract to Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1 until June 2025.

When asked if he’d like to retire in his native Brazil, the 30-year-old Neymar said on the Fenomenos podcast that he’s interested in competing in Major League Soccer.

“I don’t know, I have some doubts about that. I don’t know if I’ll play in Brazil again,” Neymar said. “I’d love to play in the U.S. actually. I’d love to play there at least for a season.”

When asked to elaborate, Neymar cited the MLS’ shorter season as a means to elongate his career.

“First of all, their season is shorter, so I’d get three months’ vacation,” Neymar said before adding with a laugh, “I’d play many more years.”

As for just how much longer Neymar envisions playing, well he’s not so sure.

“I joke with my friends that I will retire when I’m 32,” he said.

“But it’s just a joke. I don’t know. Honestly, I will play until I’m mentally tired. If my mental health is OK and my body as well … physically, I think I’ll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing. My contract with Paris will last until I’m 34. So I’ll be playing (at least) until then.”

