Braves shut out Mets for doubleheader sweep

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Pillar snapped a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the fifth inning Saturday night for the visiting Atlanta Braves, who beat the New York Mets 6-0 to complete a doubleheader sweep.

The Braves hit six homers while cruising to a 21-3 win in the opener. Matt Olson hit two homers while Nicky Lopez finished 4-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs. He also tossed a hitless ninth to finish a combined six-hitter.

Spencer Strider teamed up with two relievers on a five-hitter in the nightcap for the Braves, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. The skidding Mets are 2-10 this month.

Marcell Ozuna had two hits, including a two-run double during a three-run eighth inning. Ozzie Albies added a two-run shot an inning later.

The Mets got just three runners as far as second base against Strider (13-4), who allowed three hits while walking four and striking out six over seven innings.

Jose Quintana (0-4) took the loss for the Mets after allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings.

Brandon Nimmo had two hits for the Mets.

Quintana retired the first 10 batters before allowing a single to Albies and walking Austin Riley. The left-hander then got Matt Olson to hit into a double play.

The Braves built their first rally in the fifth. Ozuna doubled with one out, advanced to third on a fly out to deep right by Orlando Arcia and scored on Pillar’s hit.

Quintana wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, when he gave up a single and issued two walks before inducing Ozuna to fly out to right.

The Braves added insurance in the eighth. Drew Smith plunked Albies before Danny Mendick misplayed a grounder by Riley. Albies, who went first to third on the Mendick error, then scored when center fielder Tim Locastro had trouble picking up the ball. After Travis d’Arnaud popped out, Ozuna doubled to deep center.

Ronald Acuna Jr. drew a one-out walk in the ninth before Albies homered into the second deck in right field.

