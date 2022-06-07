Braves put RHP Collin McHugh on IL

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves put right-hander Collin McHugh on the injured list Tuesday and reacquired right-hander Jacob Webb from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Athletic reports that McHugh tested positive for COVID-19.

The Braves announced that Webb, acquired for cash considerations, will be available for Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Oakland A’s.

The Diamondbacks designated Webb for assignment over the weekend. Arizona claimed Webb off waivers April 19 after the Braves DFA’d Webb in the first week of the season.

McHugh, who turns 35 on June 19, is 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 21 relief appearances this season. The 10-year veteran is a former 19-game winner for the Houston Astros in 2015.

Webb, 28, was 0-0 with a 10.13 ERA in six games at Triple-A Reno and never made an appearance with the D-backs. He spent most of this minor league season on IL. He went 5-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 34 appearances with the Braves in 2021.

–Field Level Media