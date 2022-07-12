Braves overpower Mets

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and Adam Duvall hit two-run homers and the Atlanta Braves defeated the visiting New York Mets 4-1 on Tuesday.

Olson’s homer came in the sixth inning. After Dansby Swanson’s walk, Olson hit a ball with home-run distance that drifted foul. Then, on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, he hit a high fastball from David Peterson over the center-field fence for his 14th homer. That gave the Braves their first lead of the series.

Duvall delivered his 11th homer in the seventh inning. After former Met Travis d’Arnaud led off with a double, Duvall hit a slider from reliever Seth Lugo into the left-field seats. It was Duvall’s first home run since June 30.

The win evened the series at a game apiece and allowed the Braves to pull within 1 1/2 games of the Mets in the National League East.

The winning pitcher was Tyler Matzek (1-2), the first of three relievers used by the Braves. Matzek pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out two. Collin McHugh worked two scoreless innings and A.J. Minter pitched a perfect ninth and earned his fourth save.

The Atlanta bullpen allowed no hits and one walk and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

Peterson (5-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings and left after Olson’s home run. He allowed two runs on two hits, three walks and nine strikeouts.

Atlanta starter Spencer Strider pitched 4 2/3 innings, leaving after throwing 103 pitches — two shy of his career high. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks and struck out eight.

The Mets took the lead with a run in the fifth inning. Brandon Nimmo walked, took second on Strider’s wild pitch and scored on Francisco Lindor’s triple, a ball that was misplayed in right field by Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta’s Austin Riley singled and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

