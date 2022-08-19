Braves dump Astros for 10th win in 11 games

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley hit a three-run homer Friday night for the surging Atlanta Braves, who beat the visiting Houston Astros 6-2 in the first game between the clubs since last October’s World Series.

The Braves, who beat the Astros in six games to clinch their first title since 1995, have won 10 of their last 11 games. Atlanta played Friday fewer than 24 hours after outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Braves entered Friday 3 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.

The AL West-leading Astros lost for just the third time in nine games.

Kyle Wright (15-5) earned the win after allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings. Collin McHugh struck out three over two perfect innings before Kenley Jansen worked around Alex Bregman’s leadoff double in the ninth.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson, the first and second batters in the Braves’ order, each singled with one out in the third before Riley homered to right-center field for his 31st blast of the year.

The Astros scored twice in the fifth, starting when Kyle Tucker hit a leadoff homer and later when Jose Altuve laced a two-out RBI single. But Wright struck out Yuri Gurriel to strand two runners.

The top of the Braves’ order keyed a three-run surge in the sixth. Ninth-place hitter Michael Harris II led off with a double, and Acuna drew a one-out walk. Then both runners scored on Swanson’s double to center. After Riley singled, Matt Olson lofted a sacrifice fly.

Swanson finished with three hits, and Acuna, Riley and Eddie Rosario had two hits apiece.

Tucker and Jose Altuve had two hits each for the Astros.

Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1), making his second start of the season after missing the first four-plus months due to an elbow injury, took the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings.

Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez left the game in the bottom of the fifth inning because he was feeling ill, the team announced. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

