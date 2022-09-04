Braves defeat Marlins for fifth straight win

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Max Fried threw five no-hit innings and rookie Michael Harris II paced the attack with three hits in a 7-1 Atlanta victory that gave the Braves a three-game series sweep.

The win was the fifth straight for Atlanta, which improved to 12-4 against Miami. The victory, along with New York’s loss, allowed the Braves to move to within one game of the Mets in the National League East

Fried (13-5) gave up a walk to Nick Forbes to lead off the fifth inning, but he got fleet Joey Wendle to ground into an inning-ending double play. Moments later the game was halted because of heavy rain. Fried did not return after a delay of one hour and 51 minutes.

Fried struck out six in his fifth scoreless appearance of the season and lowered his ERA to 2.48. In two starts against Miami this season he has allowed one run over 11 innings.

Harris went 3-for-4, extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games, and drove in two runs.

The losing pitcher was Pablo Lopez (8-9), who pitched four innings and allowed two runs on fifth hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. Lopez dropped to 3-7 in his career against the Braves and 1-5 at Truist Park.

Atlanta scored its first run in the third inning. Eddie Rosario led off with a single, went to third on a ground-rule double by Ronald Acuna Jr., and scored on Dansby Swanson’s sacrifice fly to center field.

The Braves made it 2-0 in the fourth inning when Marcell Ozuna hit his 21st homer, a solo shot to right-center field. It was Ozuna’s first home run since Aug. 10.

Atlanta scored twice in the sixth off reliever Jeff Brigham. Harris drove in a run with a single and Travis d’Arnaud scored on a wild pitch.

The Marlins got a run in the eighth. Jerar Encarnacion singled and took second on left fielder Rosario’s error. He scored on Wendle’s single.

The Braves batted around in the eighth and scored three times on an RBI single by Harris and a two-run double by Acuna.

