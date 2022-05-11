Braves catcher Manny Pina set for season-ending wrist surgery

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Pina will undergo surgery to repair cartilage damage in his left wrist and will miss the remainder of the season.

Pina, 34, has not played since April 24 with what was originally labeled as wrist inflammation.

After signing a two-year, $8 million deal in the offseason, Pina played in just five games for the Braves with two hits in 14 at-bats.

In his ninth season, Pina is a career .243 hitter with 42 home runs and 148 RBIs in 414 games for the Kansas City Royals (2011-12), Milwaukee Brewers (2016-21) and Braves.

–Field Level Media