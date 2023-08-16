Braves blank Yanks again, sweep series

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Charlie Morton rediscovered his control and threw six shutout innings to help the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting New York Yankees 2-0 on Wednesday and sweep the three-game interleague series.

The Braves have won six of their last seven and swept their 11th series of the season. The Yankees have lost five in a row, the last two by shutout, completed the road trip with a 2-7 record and dropped below .500 for the first time this season.

Morton (12-10), who walked seven batters in his last start, allowed only one walk and matched his season high with 10 strikeouts. The veteran allowed four hits, all singles, and extended his streak of scoreless innings to 11. Morton improved to 5-3 in his career against the Yankees.

Pierce Johnson, Kirby Yates and Raisel Iglesias each worked a scoreless inning to help the Braves nail down their 13th shutout of the year, matching Cleveland for the most in the major leagues. Iglesias earned his 23rd save.

Morton got all the run support he needed in the second inning. Marcell Ozuna started the inning with a double to extend his National League-leading hitting streak to 14 games. Eddie Rosario followed with a two-run homer that traveled 422 feet to center field. It was the 18th homer for Rosario.

New York starter Randy Vasquez (2-2) kept the game close. He worked 3 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Michael King followed with 3 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit. Kenyan Middleton finished with a scoreless eighth inning. Atlanta had only three hits.

Wednesday’s game drew 40,743 and was the 43rd sellout of the season for the Braves, setting a record for Truist Park, which opened in 2017.

The Braves are off Thursday and begin a three-game home series against San Francisco on Friday. The Yankees return home to start a three-game series against Boston.

–Field Level Media