Braves agree to two-year deal with injured LHP Tyler Matzek

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves agreed to a two-year, $3.1 million deal with injured left-hander Tyler Matzek on Friday to avoid arbitration.

Matzek will miss the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery last month. He is expected to be recovered before the start of the 2024 campaign.

The deal also includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025 with no buyout.

Matzek was a key figure on Atlanta’s 2020 World Series-winning team, striking out 24 batters in 15 2/3 innings over 13 postseason appearances. He compiled a 1.72 ERA and gave up 10 hits and four walks.

The 32-year-old Matzek went 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 42 relief appearances in 2022. He missed seven-plus weeks with shoulder soreness, returned in early July and was later left off the postseason roster due to the elbow discomfort.

Matzek was a first-round pick (11th overall) by the Colorado Rockies in 2009 and first reached the majors in 2014. He went 8-12 with a 4.06 ERA in 24 starts and one relief appearances in two seasons with Colorado.

He revived his career in 2020 with the Braves and has gone 8-9 with a 2.92 ERA in 132 relief appearances with Atlanta.

–Field Level Media