Braves activate pitcher Kenley Jansen from IL

The Atlanta Braves activated closer Kenley Jansen from the 15-day injured list prior to Wednesday afternoon’s game against the visiting New York Mets.

Jansen, 34, has been sidelined since last month because of an irregular heartbeat.

A three-time All-Star during 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million deal with Atlanta in March.

The right-hander is 4-0 with 20 saves and a 3.58 ERA in 32 appearances this season, with 47 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.

Jansen is 41-26 with a 2.43 ERA and 370 career saves, second among active players and 10th on the all-time list. Craig Kimbrel, who replaced Jansen as the Dodgers’ closer, has 387.

Jansen underwent a cardiac ablation procedure in 2012 and corrective heart surgery in November 2018, three months after being hospitalized with an irregular heartbeat.

Also on Wednesday, the Braves placed right-hander Darren O’Day on the 15-day IL with a strained left calf muscle. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

O’Day, 39, is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 28 relief appearances this season.

He owns a 42-21 record with 21 saves and a 2.59 ERA in 644 career relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels, Mets, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Braves.

