Braves activate pitcher Collin McHugh off COVID-19 IL

The Atlanta Braves activated right-hander Collin McHugh from the COVID-19 list on Thursday’s off-day.

McHugh and the Braves open a three-set against the host Chicago Cubs on Friday.

McHugh, who turns 35 on Sunday, was placed on the injured list on June 7 after testing positive for COVID-19.

McHugh is 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 21 relief appearances this season. The 10-year veteran is a former 19-game winner for the Houston Astros in 2015.

Atlanta designated right-hander Jacob Webb for assignment in a corresponding move. Webb, who was purchased from the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 7, didn’t appear in a game for the Braves since the acquisition.

This is the second time this season that Atlanta has DFA’d Webb. They also did in April and the Diamondbacks claimed him off waivers on April 19.

Webb, 28, was 0-0 with a 10.13 ERA in six games at Triple-A Reno in the Arizona system earlier this season.

He went 5-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 34 appearances with the Braves in 2021.

