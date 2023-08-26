Brandon Pfaadt earns first career win as Diamondbacks top Reds

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Pfaadt recorded his first career victory, Jace Peterson tripled twice and drove in three runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to six games with a 10-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in Phoenix.

Tommy Pham delivered a two-run single and Alek Thomas added an RBI single during a five-run fourth inning for Arizona, which has won 11 of its last 13 games. The Diamondbacks moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Reds and the San Francisco Giants for the third and final National League wild-card spot.

Pfaadt (1-6) allowed two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings in his 13th career start. He walked one, struck out five and retired 11 straight batters at one point. Kevin Ginkel recorded the final two outs for his fourth save.

Nick Martini hit two homers and drove in four runs for Cincinnati, which has lost two straight following a three-game winning streak. The Reds trailed 10-4 in the ninth inning before Will Benson hit his first career grand slam off Justin Martinez.

Martini gave the Reds an early lead with a one-out solo homer in the second inning. The 371-foot blast was Martini’s first homer since Aug. 5, 2019 as a member of the Oakland A’s.

The D-backs sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored five runs on four hits and four walks. Most of the damage came against Reds starter Hunter Greene (2-6), whose struggles continued in his second straight start since coming off the injured list.

Greene gave up five runs on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings. He has allowed a combined 14 runs (13 earned) over his last two outings covering 6 2/3 innings.

Cincinnati cut the deficit to 5-4 on Martini’s three-run homer in the sixth inning against Bryce Jarvis, who entered the game after Pfaadt allowed a one-out single.

Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth and pushed a run across on Christian Walker’s infield popup. The D-backs tacked on two runs in the seventh when Geraldo Perdomo singled in a run and Gabriel Moreno scored on Ketel Marte’s sacrifice fly.

Moreno and Peterson hit consecutive RBI triples in the eighth inning before Cincinnati threatened in the ninth. Pham extended his hitting streak to 15 games, which is the longest active streak in the majors.

