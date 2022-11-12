fbpx
Published November 12, 2022

Brandon Nakashima wins Next Gen ATP Finals title

Sep 3, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Brandon Nakashima of the United States reacts after winning the first set against Jannik Sinner of Italy on day six of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth-seeded Brandon Nakashima delivered 11 aces while beating fifth-seeded Jiri Lehecka 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 4-2 to win the Next Gen ATP Finals on Milan, Italy on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Nakashima had 21 aces and four unforced errors while sweeping Lehecka of the Czech Republic.

The San Diego native is the first American to win the 21-and-under event.

“I am super happy right now,” Nakashima said. “It was a great tournament, this whole week. This final was another tough match. Just a few points that could have gone either way. I am happy with my level today. It is a good way to finish off the year.

Nakashima reached the semifinals of the event last season but didn’t lose a single match. He went 5-0 and beat Lehecka twice, the first time in the Group Stage.

The event’s unique format featured no-ad scoring and sets to four games, with tiebreakers at 3-3.

Lehecka had 27 winners and 17 unforced errors.

–Field Level Media

