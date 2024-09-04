Brandon Jones returning to Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Xfinity team

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Brandon Jones is returning to Joe Gibbs Racing next season on a multi-year agreement to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

It’s a reunion for the 27-year-old who raced for the team from 2018 to 2022. During that stint, Jones won all five of his races in the division.

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and rejoining the Toyota Racing family,” said Jones in a press release. “My time with JGR was some of the most rewarding of my career, and I’m eager to build on that success as we chase more wins and a championship together. I’m ready to hit the ground running and make the most of this incredible opportunity.”

Jones is the son of Rheem executive JR Jones, who offers that and the B2B partnership with Menard’s to the funding ledger.

“We’re thrilled to have Brandon return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season,” said Joe Gibbs. “He has a proven history of success with us and is someone that we know will be in the championship hunt each year. His veteran leadership will also be a tremendous asset to our program.”

Jones is currently 14th in the Xfinity Series championship standings and looking to win his way into the playoffs, potentially as early as Saturday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his home track.

“For now, my focus remains on finishing this year strong for my team, crew, manufacturer and Menards,” Jones said. “We will push hard to win our way into the Playoffs and finish the year on a high note.”

JR Motorsports, in the short term, has made a crew chief and team swap around Jones and Sammy Smith, who is 10th in the standings and seeking his first win too.

Adam Wall will move over to Jones and the 9 car while Phillip Bell will move to the 8, where he will be paired with Smith next season.

“We are committed to doing all we can to get all four of our JRM teams into the playoffs and we feel like this change will give both Sammy and Brandon the best opportunities to make that happen. We fully believe in all of our race teams and are going to do whatever we can to ensure the success of everyone.”

Carson Kvapil, who drives for JR Motorsports in the CARS Tour, where he was won two championships, is the likely candidate to take over the No. 8 should the funding to do so present itself.