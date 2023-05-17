Brandon Cambridge scores twice as Charlotte FC rallies past Fire

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Cambridge scored his first two career goals in the second half as Charlotte FC rallied to beat visiting Chicago Fire 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Cambridge, a 21-year-old rookie, scored in the 68th and 81st minutes.

Kacper Przybylko’s second effort was enough to produce the game’s first goal for Chicago.

Chicago (3-4-5, 14 points) was trying to win its second game in less than a week and further showed good energy under interim coach Frank Klopas until late breakdowns.

Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady made one save but his bid for a third clean sheet of the season went awry in the last 25 minutes.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made two saves for Charlotte (5-5-3, 18 points).

Justin Meram, who scored two goals Saturday at Atlanta, assisted on Cambridge’s first goal.

Charlotte has a three-game winning streak in MLS play with three goals in each of the previous two games.

The Fire fell to 1-4-0 in road games.

Despite what often was a dominating first 30 minutes for Charlotte, the Fire notched the first goal. Przybylko scored on his own rebound.

Przybylko’s initial shot was launched when there wasn’t a defender in the area, a right-footed attempt that Kahlina blocked near the top of the box. He fired the rebound with his left foot in the 29th minute, resulting in his third goal of the season. Xherdan Shaqiri was credited with an assist.

Charlotte had three corner kicks in the first five minutes, but it didn’t produce a shot off those opportunities.

But the home club couldn’t get much going in terms of execution for a long time just four nights after an impressive result at Atlanta. Against Chicago, Charlotte played without injured midfielder Kamil Jozwiak.

Late in the half, a string of bad fouls resulted in the second and third yellow cards issued in the half.

