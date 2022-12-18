Brandin Podziemski leads Santa Clara past winless Cal

Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Brandin Podziemski led all scorers with 20 points, Parker Braun just missed his career-high with 17 and host Santa Clara kept San Francisco Bay Area-rival California winless with a 71-62 nonconference victory on Sunday afternoon.

Keshawn Justice was a third player to score in double figures for the Broncos (11-3) with 13, helping Santa Clara win for the eight time in its last nine games.

Joel Brown had a team-high 13 points and Lars Thiemann 10 for the Golden Bears (0-12), the only winless team in Division I men’s basketball.

The teams played on even terms through 15 minutes before Podziemski hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 12-3 run to close the half, giving the hosts a 34-25 lead at the break.

Cal fell behind by as many as 12 before rallying, getting within four on two occasions sandwiching the midpoint of the second half, then within five twice late in the game, the last time when Sam Alajiki buried two free throws to make it 65-60 with still 1:20 to play.

But Justice nailed a crushing 3-pointer 29 seconds later, and Santa Clara pulled away at the free throw line in the final seconds.

Podziemski, a transfer from Illinois, topped 20 points for the sixth time this season. He also found time for a game-high-tying six assists and three steals, as well as a team-high-tying seven rebounds.

Podziemski hit four of his nine 3-point tries and Justice three of his six, helping the Broncos go 8-for-19 from beyond the arc and outscore Cal 24-18 on threes.

Braun, a senior whose 17 points were two fewer than he scored against Nevada last season, tied Podziemski for team rebounding honors with seven, while Justice had five assists.

Brown finished six assists and three steals to complement his 13 points for Cal, while Thiemann had six rebounds to go with his 10 points.

Cal star Devin Askew was held to four points on 2-for-5 shooting. He missed both his 3-point attempts.

Santa Clara outshot the visitors 47.4 percent to 44.9 percent and owned a 36-24 rebounding advantage.

–Field Level Media