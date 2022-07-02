Branden Grace fires 65 to claim LIV Portland

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

South African Branden Grace rallied by shooting a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday to win the LIV Golf Invitational Portland in North Plains, Ore.

Grace vaulted past 36-hole leaders Carlos Ortiz (third-round 69) and Dustin Johnson (71) for the win. Patrick Reed shot 67 to finish in third.

Grace finished at 13 under, two shots better than Ortiz.

Grace opened with three birdies against one bogey on the front nine before catching fire on the back nine; he carded five birdies on the final nine to earn the victory.

He started the round two shots behind Ortiz.

Louis Oosthuizen shot 69 to finish in solo fifth.

The 4 Aces team of Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch won the team event.

LIV events feature 48 players, last just three rounds and have no cuts. Portland marked the league’s second tournament and first on U.S. soil. South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel captured the LIV opener in mid-June near London.

–Field Level Media