Brady Tkachuk’s heroics lift Senators over Rangers in OT

Brady Tkachuk scored at 4:42 of overtime and had three points to help the Ottawa Senators rally for a 3-2 win against the host New York Rangers on Friday.

Tkachuk slipped the puck five-hole past Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway. Tkachuk also scored his 100th NHL goal to tie the game 2-2 with 49 seconds remaining in the third period, deflecting Thomas Chabot’s shot.

The Senators captain also had an assist. Chabot had two assists and Cam Talbot made 25 saves for Ottawa.

Vitali Kravtsov and Mika Zibanejad scored, and Shesterkin made 34 saves for the Rangers.

The Senators had an early opportunity to grab the lead when Rangers center Filip Chytil was assessed a double minor for high-sticking just over a minute into the contest. But the visitors didn’t muster much beyond Tkachuk’s shot from the left circle that hit Shesterkin’s mask and then the crossbar.

Kravtsov gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 10:31 of the first period. His shot from above the left circle caught Ottawa defenseman Travis Hamonic in the neck area, dropping him to the ice. Kravtsov picked up the loose puck and beat Talbot from the bottom of the left circle off the far side post and in.

Hamonic was helped off the ice and returned for the second period.

The Senators pushed in the second and appeared to tie it nearly 11 minutes in when Claude Giroux connected on a rebound in the slot. But the goal was overturned after video review on an offside challenge by New York determined Tkachuk preceded the puck into the zone.

The Senators got on the board on the power play just over a minute later. Tim Stutzle spotted the puck as it squirted out of a scramble in the crease and backhanded it over a sprawled Shesterkin to tie it 1-1 at 12:16.

Zibanejad put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 6:03 of the third period. Braden Schneider’s point shot hit Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub in the face in front of the net and an open Zibanejad pushed the loose puck in from the side of the net.

