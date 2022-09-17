fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 17, 2022

Brady Cook propels Missouri past Abilene Christian

Sportsnaut
Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (20) runs the ball against Abilene Christian Wildcats defensive lineman Jordan Paup (45) and defensive lineman David Oke (98) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Cook completed 21 of 30 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns as Missouri posted a 34-17 win over visiting Abilene Christian on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

Dominic Lovett caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (2-1). Luther Burden III had a 78-yard touchdown punt return and 177 all-purpose yards.

Maverick McIvor completed 19 of 32 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Wildcats (2-1). Jermiah Dobbins added 69 rushing.

Missouri outgained Abilene Christian 487-308, but the Tigers were slowed by nine penalties for 85 yards and two missed field goals by Harrison Mevis.

After Missouri forced Abilene Christian’s offense into a three-and-out sequence to open the game, Burden returned the ensuing punt 78 yards for a touchdown.

Moving from their own 1-yard line, the Wildcats went 77 yards to set up Blair Zepeda’s 38-yard field goal.

Cook’s 79-yard touchdown pass to Lovett over the top of the secondary pushed Missouri’s lead to 14-3.

The Tigers made it 17-3 with Mevis’ 32-yard field goal with 3:21 left in the first half. Cook’s 25-yard completion to Cody Schrader was the key play on the scoring drive.

Missouri followed up Ennis Rakestraw Jr.’s interception with Cook’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Peat for a 24-3 lead.

The Wildcats scored a defensive touchdown to cut their deficit to 24-10. David Oke sacked Cook and forced a fumble, with Alexander Duke recovering the ball in the end zone.

The Tigers responded with an eight-play, 85-yard touchdown drive to build a 31-10 lead. Cook got Missouri rolling with a 29-yard run and he finished the sequence with a 13-yard scoring pass to Lovett.

Mevis’ 52-yard field goal with 3:11 left made it 34-10. The Wildcats countered with McIvor’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Blayne Taylor that finished off a five-play, 75-yard drive.

–Field Level Media

Share: