Absurd cost of Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie could make it one of biggest movie budgets ever

Brad Pitt is known for his role in some of the most memorable movies in recent memory, however, it’s his work in an upcoming project about Formula 1 that could result in one of the biggest movie budgets of all time.

Pitt, who has attended Formula One races in the past, is poised to star in an upcoming Hollywood-themed movie about Formula 1. While the title is unknown, the project is starring Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton among other well-known celebrities and actors.

Brad Pitt net worth (Forbes): $31.5 million

While production on the film is still ongoing, all kinds of issues have led to inflated costs long before the project is close to being finished. As a result, Pitt’s F1 movie could have one of the biggest movie budgets of all time.

According to Puck, the budget for Pitt’s F1 movie has already exceeded $300 million well before filming is done. It’s already one of the most biggest movie budgets ever and there are concerns that it will climb even higher.

“It’s possible that Pitt’s upcoming movie could end up costing closer to $400 million after additional costs are factored in.” Puck’s Matthew Belloni on the budget for Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 movie

Biggest movie budgets of all time

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015): $447 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018): $432 million Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019): $416 million Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011): $379 million Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): $365 million Avengers: Endgame (2019): $356 million Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): $350 million Fast X (2023): $340 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $325 million Brad Pitt’s F1 movie (2025): $300+ million

Details on the rising budget for Brad Pitt’s F1 movie

It’s already one of the 10 most expensive movies ever made and if it clears $400 million, it would be just the fourth movie ever to have a $400 million budget.

As for why it’s so expensive, Puck reports that the SAG-AFTRA strike (118 days) played a role in the increased budget, but the use of real cars including Formula 2 cars with F1 equipment has inflated costs. Add in the cost of a pit garage created for Pitt’s fictional F1 team in the film and the cast involved, it could easily push cost upwards of $360 million by the time filming is done.

All of this means that the unnamed movie with no release date will need to be one of the biggest hits at the box office in recent memory. Considering very few movies are clearly the $800-plus million mark, that could prove challenging. However, the costs are already sunk and with some filming at the grand prix already done, the project will likely be finished even with the exorbitant cost.