Brad Miller’s four RBIs lead Rangers past Blue Jays

Brad Miller had a solo homer and four RBIs, Jonah Heim had a two-run blast and three RBIs, and the visiting Texas Rangers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

Nick Solak also had a solo home run for the Rangers, who overcame a 6-1 deficit to salvage the finale of the three-game, season-opening series.

Matt Chapman had a three-run home run for the Blue Jays. George Springer, Danny Jansen and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added solo shots.

Texas starter Spencer Howard allowed six runs and six hits (four home runs) in three innings. He struck out five.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed six runs, five hits (one homer) and two walks while striking out four in 3 1/3 innings.

Toronto scored four runs in the first inning. Springer led off with a home run, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled, and Chapman homered, his first hit as a Blue Jay.

Solak homered in the second for Texas, and Jansen hit a home run in the bottom of the second for the Jays.

Guerrero homered to lead off the bottom of the third.

Texas scored six runs in the fourth to take a 7-6 lead. Mitch Garver walked and was forced at second on Adolis Garcia’s grounder. Andy Ibanez hit an RBI double, Solak singled, and Charlie Culberson hit an RBI single. Heim hit an RBI infield single off Ryu’s leg.

Julian Merryweather (0-1) replaced Ryu and was greeted by Miller’s pinch-hit, two-run double. Corey Seager’s broken-bat RBI single gave Texas the 7-6 lead.

Texas added two runs against Ross Stripling in the fifth on three walks, Nathaniel Lowe’s pinch-hit RBI single, and Miller’s sacrifice fly.

Brock Burke (1-0) allowed one walk and one hit while striking out five in two innings before Dennis Santana replaced him in the sixth. Santana pitched around a single.

Texas scored three in the seventh. Solak was walked by David Phelps, who was replaced by Tayler Saucedo. Heim and Miller hit home runs.

John King overcame a double in the seventh for Texas, and Josh Sborz was perfect in the eighth.

Joe Barlow pitched around a single in the ninth, with two strikeouts.

