Here are some of the celebrities who attended UFC 314 in Miami

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Celebrities filed into Miami’s Kaseya Center on April 12 to bear witness to the latest UFC event, in which Alexander Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes in the featherweight fight and Paddy Pimblett bested Michael Chandler in the lightweight bout. UFC 314 saw Pimblett vault into superstardom, and many other famous faces were there to bear witness.

Here are some of the celebrities who attended UFC 314:

Zac Efron

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Baywatch actor, who also starred in wrestling film The Iron Claw, took in the action ringside.

Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes will be inducted into the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame 🦁#UFC314 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/wJBjgWtCpF — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 13, 2025

The legendary fighter also received a special moment at UFC 314: It was announced that she’s a 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Inductee, and she was live in the Miami crowd reacting to the news. Nunes retired from fighting on June 10, 2023, after she defeated Irene Aldana via unanimous decision.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews

Ripley and Matthews, both Australian professional wrestlers, got married in June 2024, adding to a tremendous few years for Ripley in particular, who was named ESPN’s Female Wrestler of the Year and the No. 2 ranked wrestler by Sports Illustrated in 2023.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The president and his senior advisor were also in attendance at UFC 314, accompanied by Elon’s son X, who he shares with singer Grimes. They sat with US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines.