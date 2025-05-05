Boxing Hall of Famer trashes Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney fights in hilarious rant: ‘They put on a **** show’

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boxing Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley joined many fans in their disappointment and frustration with the underwhelming performances of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney this past week.

Friday’s much hyped boxing card in New York’s Times Square was supposed to be a showcase of some of the very best fighters on the planet. However, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia — two of the most recognizable names on the card — did not deliver in the eyes of fans. The former scored what was universally viewed as a boring decision win, while Garcia was shockingly upset by Rolly Romero. Their showings likely killed any interest in a rematch between the two rivals later this year.

However, following the event, veteran boxing analyst and Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley made it seem like he was not excited by the idea of seeing either ranked stars fight again. In his mind, many fighters today are spoiled, and he suggested that might be due to the huge money being thrown into the sport by Saudi promoter Turki Alalsheikh.

“That whole show was trash. All the fighters on there don’t have the passion. They don’t have the desire. At all. Everybody is spoiled nowadays. And it’s all to ya’ll man that you love. All the people out there that love this man. I ain’t say no name,” Bradley added when asked by Fight Hub TV if he meant Alasheikh.

“But you’re spoiling these guys. These guys are making way too much money to get those types of performances? No passion, no drive, no hunger. Fighters are wack,” he said. “Straight up wack. All of them. Straight trash. That was horrible to watch. I was so angry. That wasn’t a boxing event.”

Tim Bradley claims Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia ‘put on a **** show’ Friday

Both Haney and Garcia were making their returns to the ring following a controversial clash last year. Garcia won that bout. However, the victory was later overturned after he tested positive for performance enhancers. The expectation was that strong performances on Friday would lay the groundwork for a rumored rematch.

But, they seemingly did exactly the opposite. While Bradley was disappointed by Ryan Garcia, he seemed to be more annoyed with Devin Haney, who claimed he was a much better fighter heading into his bout with Jose Carlos Ramirez. Especially after getting the help of legendary boxer Shane Mosley during his fight camp.

“Haney put on a s*** show. Ryan put in a s*** show as well,” he said. “But Haney was supposed to be going back to the drawing board, getting better. Do you think he got better? Absolutely not. Just because you add a Hall of Famer to your team doesn’t make you better. I promise you that.”

Bradley added that he believes Haney may be suffering from PTSD, after being knocked down several times by Garcia in their fight last year. And he needed to “Grow some balls” and go out there and fight instead of what he did this past week.