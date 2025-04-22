Ryan Garcia next fight: ‘King Ry’ returns in May for special attraction fight in Times Square

The Ryan Garcia next fight news is here, and “King Ry” will make his much-anticipated return to the ring on May 2 when he takes on a former junior welterweight champion.

Who will Ryan Garcia fight next?

Ryan Garcia had a career-defining performance as he knocked down then-WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney three times, en route to a majority decision win in April 2024. However, Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine shortly after, turning the official result into a no-contest.

Following a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission, he will return to action on May 2 against former WBA 140-pound champion Rolando Romero (16-2, 13 KOs).

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero on May 2

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero will headline a pay-per-view card on May 2

The fight will take place in Times Square, New York City

The bout will air live on DAZN

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero preview

Both Garcia and Romero will look to establish themselves in a new weight class at 147 pounds. What version of Garcia will show up after a one-year hiatus?

Welterweight title at stake: Through 26 professional fights, Garcia has yet to win his first world championship. Romero claimed the vacant WBA junior welterweight title with a ninth-round TKO win against Ismael Barroso in May 2023. In his first defense of the title, he suffered a TKO loss against Isaac Cruz in March 2024.

“Rolly” then bounced back to the win column after a unanimous decision win over Manuel Jaimes last September. As the vacant WBA 147-pound title will be on the line, Romero will set his sights on becoming a two-division champion.

Grudge match in the works? Devin Haney is set to take on Jose Ramirez in the co-main event. “The Dream” has been vocal about his desire for a rematch against Garcia. With the contest slated at welterweight, a victory for both Haney and Garcia could set up a second fight later this year.

The bottom line: The Victorville, California native desperately needs a win against Romero for various reasons. In a bid to claim his first world championship, a victory can set up bigger fights at welterweight for Garcia.

A potential rematch with Haney can give him the chance to leave the tainted no-contest behind him. Romero will seek to spoil those plans and leave his own mark at 147.

What makes Ryan Garcia so popular?

Despite controversy after a failed drug test in his last outing against Devin Haney, Garcia has always been one of the most exciting young fighters in boxing. At age 19, he had won 13 of his 14 professional fights by stoppage victory.

Ryan Garcia record: 24-1, 1 NC (20 Knockouts)

24-1, 1 NC (20 Knockouts) How old is Ryan Garcia? 26

26 Only four of his 24 victories have gone to the judges’ scorecards

Made his professional debut at age 18 in 2016, winning his first professional contest by first-round TKO

Following six stoppage victories in 2017, Garcia was named ESPN’s Prospect of the Year

Garcia holds KO wins over veteran fighters Luke Campbell, Francisco Fonseca, and former world champion Javier Fortuna

For a brief period in his early career, Garcia was a pupil to boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, as they were both trained by Eddie Reynoso

Ryan Garcia net worth

Money earned is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. After 26 professional bouts, Ryan Garcia’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million.