Oleksandr Usyk next fight: ‘The Cat’ returns for rematch in London this July

Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images

The Oleksandr Usyk next fight news is here, and “The Cat” will return on July 19 against a familiar opponent for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Who will Oleksandr Usyk fight next?

The Simferopol, Ukraine native outclassed Tyson Fury by unanimous decision in a rematch last December. As all three judges scored the contest 116-112, Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) retained the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBO titles. Now, he will seek to become a two-time undisputed champion at heavyweight in a unification bout against IBF champion Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs).

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 on July 19

Usyk vs. Dubois will headline a pay-per-view card on July 19

The heavyweight unification bout will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London, England

The card will air live on DAZN

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 preview

Daniel Dubois will get his second shot against Oleksandr Usyk, after they first met inside the ring in August 2023. With constant calls for revenge by “Dynamite” since then, can he turn the tables in a rematch against Usyk?

Revenge after controversy: In a controversial fifth round, Dubois landed a right hook on the belt line, to which the defending champion crumbled down on his knees. However, referee Luis Pabon ruled the punch a low blow and allowed the heavy favorite Usyk time to recover. Usyk went on to knock out Dubois in the ninth round, remaining the unified heavyweight champion.

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion? Usyk put the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles on the line against then-WBC champion Tyson Fury in a unification bout in May 2024. In a closely-contested split decision win, Usyk defeated “The Gypsy King” to become the undisputed champion at 200 pounds. The newly crowned undisputed heavyweight champion vacated the IBF title in June 2024, as he eyed a rematch against Fury.

Following his defeat against Usyk, Dubois bounced back with two consecutive TKO victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovíc. He then met Anthony Joshua for the vacant IBF title in September 2024. The London native defeated “AJ” by fifth-round knockout to claim the IBF championship and earned the Ring Magazine Knockout of the Year award.

Nearly two years later, Dubois and Usyk will meet again with all the 200-pound belts at stake.

The bottom line: Coming off three straight stoppage victories, Dubois looks in his most dominant form heading into the rematch. After Usyk knocked the challenger down twice in their first meeting, there is no doubt he possesses power of his own. Both will seek to take the matter of previous controversy into their own hands.

What makes Oleksandr Usyk so popular?

Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images

In Oleksandr Usyk’s nearly 13-year professional career, he captured the undisputed championship in two weight classes: cruiserweight and heavyweight. He is one of only three male boxers to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes in the four-belt era.

A look now at some other key accolades “The Cat” has achieved during his dominant career.

Oleksandr Usyk record: (23-0, 14 knockouts)

(23-0, 14 knockouts) Usyk remains undefeated through 23 professional fights

He made his professional debut at age 26 in 2013

Representing Ukraine at the 2012 London Olympics, Usyk won the gold medal in the heavyweight division

He is the first and only cruiserweight and heavyweight boxer in history to hold the world titles of all four sanctioning bodies (WBA) (Super title), (WBC), (IBF), and (WBO) in the four-belt era

He is the first boxer to become undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight since Evander Holyfield in 1990

Oleksandr Usyk net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career in combat sports. Oleksandr Usyk’s net worth is estimated to be $65 million..