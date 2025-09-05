The Floyd Mayweather next fight news has arrived, and “Money” is set for the most unexpected fight in boxing history. So, who is the five-division champion facing?

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

Who Will Floyd Mayweather’s Next Fight Be Against

Mayweather will continue his exhibition world tour early in 2026. But it won’t be against another celebrity or low-level fighter. Instead, it was announced in September that he would take on the most famous heavyweight of all time, Mike Tyson.

How to Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson

Tyson vs. Mayweather is expected to take place in the spring of 2026

A location for the bout has not been finalized

The broadcast home for the fight has not been announced yet

Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Tyson Preview

No one had this on their bingo card for 2026. However, the two biggest stars in boxing over the last 50 years will face off in the most unexpected fight booking in sports history.

Speed vs. Power: Even as he closes in on 60 years old, Tyson still has the sort of power that can send people to the hospital. If he can touch the man who has never fought higher than 160 pounds, he can easily put him to sleep. But as we saw in his fight with Paul, Tyson is slow and tires fast. Mayweather is 11 years young and will have a massive speed advantage.

Favorable fight for ‘Money’? Tyson did not look like the fighter we saw in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. in his November 2024 return. While Mayweather Jr. is closing in on 50, he is still closer to his prime athletic years than his opponent. It is very possible the five-division champion could use his speed and footwork and embarrass the heavyweight great at times during their fight.

The bottom line: While two boxing greats are in the fight, this is still a circus booking similar to Tyson vs. Paul. Furthermore, the two fighters could be as much as 50 pounds apart on fight night, which as to the freakshow element. Nevertheless, both maintain a legion of fans that are sure to be watching in 2026.

What Makes Floyd Mayweather So Popular?

There is no doubt Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to ever compete in the sport. Yet what made him a one-of-a-kind was that his mix of skill and brash bravado was able to transcend the industry. He is the type of talent that combat sports fans have long been willing to pay big money to see him win, or hopefully lose.

The greatest villain in combat sports: Although Mayweather was a hero to some, relishing his role as a villain to all was what truly made him a box office megastar. And his ability to back up all his talk only heightened his appeal.

Mayweather racked up a 50-0 record and titles in multiple divisions during his run in the sport. Loudly trash-talking his way through wins over legends like Oscar De La Hoya, Pacquiao, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, and Miguel Cotto.

In June 2022, Mayweather, Jr. was placed along with the immortals of the sport when he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall-of-Fame.

Floyd Mayweather record: 50-0 (27 knockouts)

50-0 (27 knockouts) Mayweather also has wins over several MMA and kickboxing veterans, including former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

The bad side of the legacy: Mayweather has also spent a good bit of time in courtrooms during his life.

The Michigan native also has an ugly history with domestic violence allegations and a conviction. As well as pleading guilty to two different battery charges in 2002 and 2011.

Floyd Mayweather age: 46 years old

Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2025, Floyd Mayweather’s net worth is reportedly somewhere between $400 and $500 million.