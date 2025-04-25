Devin Haney next fight: ‘The Dream’ returns in May on special Times Square card

Credit: Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times

The Devin Haney next fight news is here, and “The Dream” will return to action on May 2 when he takes on a former unified 140-pound champion.

Also Read: Boxing tonight – Get details on this week’s fights on DAZN, ESPN, and more

Who will Devin Haney fight next?

Devin Haney has been away from the ring for over a year, following a brutal showdown against Ryan Garcia in April 2024. The former WBC junior welterweight champion was overwhelmed offensively, something unseen previously through his 31 professional fights. The majority decision loss was later ruled a no-contest, as Garcia failed a drug test.

Still undefeated, Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will return on May 2, when he takes on Jose Ramirez (31-2, 18 KOs) in the co-main event of the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero card.

How to watch Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez on May 2

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez will feature as the co-main event of a pay-per-view card on May 2

The fight will take place in Times Square, New York City

The clash will air live on DAZN

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez preview

The two-division champion will seek to keep his undefeated record intact and possibly set up bigger fights at 147. Will ring rust play a factor against a credible opponent?

Is Haney prepared mentally? Haney engaged Garcia in a legal battle and filed a lawsuit last September, seeking damages for fraud, battery, and breach of contract. The San Francisco, California, native reportedly dropped the lawsuit in January, as he eyed a rematch with Garcia.

After a year away from the ring and taking punishment unlike any other opponent, you wonder where Haney’s mindset stands. In eight years as a professional fighter, Haney had never been knocked down. Against Garcia, he lifted himself off the canvas three times. Can he return to his dominant form against Ramirez?

Also Read: How Much is DAZN? Pricer See, PPVs, Options, and More in 2024

Champion vs. former champion: “The Dream” is recognized as the WBC junior welterweight “champion in recess” due to his layoff from competition. Though the former undisputed lightweight champion has never been defeated for a championship. A new start at 147 pounds, Haney could make his case to capture a world title in a third division.

Ramirez previously held the WBC and WBO 140-pound titles until a unanimous decision loss against Josh Taylor in May 2021. Four years since he last held or fought for a world title, “Jaguar” will seek to make his own statement against one of the top junior welterweights. He will also aim to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. last September.

The bottom line: Seeking revenge, Haney must get past Ramirez if he wants a rematch with Garcia. How he looks against the Avenal, California native will address any concerns about his current mental state. The undefeated American had told the WBC a year ago that he was “physically, mentally, and emotionally unfit” to defend his belt.

What makes Devin Haney so popular?

Credit: Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times

In Devin Haney’s nearly 10-year professional career, he captured world championships in two weight classes: lightweight and junior welterweight. He became the undisputed champion at 135 pounds before moving up to 140. Here are some other key accolades “The Dream” has achieved during his career.

Devin Haney record: 31-0, 1 NC (15 knockouts)

31-0, 1 NC (15 knockouts) Through 32 professional fights, Haney remains undefeated

Haney made his professional debut at age 17 in 2015, winning his first fight by first-round TKO

Haney is 7-0 in title defenses

In two defenses of the lightweight undisputed championship, Haney holds wins over George Kambosos Jr. in a rematch and Vasiliy Lomachenko

Devin Haney net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career in combat sports. Devin Haney’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million.

Also Read: UFC tonight – Get a look at the upcoming UFC schedule