Canelo Alvarez next fight: The Mexican Legend returns in September for huge super-fight

Credit: Rey Del Rio/ Premier Boxing Champions

The Canelo Alvarez next fight news has arrived, and the Mexican boxing icon is set to return on September 12 in a mega fight for the undisputed super middleweight championship.

Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next?

It wasn’t his strongest outing, but Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) took care of business in a unanimous decision win over William Scull for the IBF title on Saturday. As he captured the 168-pound undisputed championship for the second time in his career, Alvarez will put the belts on the line against WBA junior middleweight champion Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs).

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford on September 12

Alvarez vs. Crawford will headline a pay-per-view card on September 12

The fight will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The card will air live on DAZN

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford preview

As planned once Alvarez signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh in February, an undisputed clash with Crawford is up next during Mexican Independence day weekend. Will the Guadalajara native remain atop the throne at 168 pounds?

Super middleweight supremacy: Alvarez reclaimed the IBF title that he was stripped of in July 2024, after he faced Edgar Berlanga last September over the mandatory challenger Scull. In his second reign as the 168-pound undisputed champion, Canelo will make his first defense of the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and IBF titles against a fellow top pound-for-pound fighter.

Two pound-for-pound greats: “Bud” is currently ranked number three on ESPN’s men’s divisional rankings. The two-time undisputed super middleweight champion is a few spots below, at number six. Undoubtedly the current face of boxing none the less, Alvarez lives for the magnitude that a generational opponent in Crawford will bring into the ring.

Weight advantage?: The four-division world champion will fight in his natural habitat, with 10 of his last 11 fights occurring at 168 pounds; dating back to December 2020. Crawford is jumping up two weight classes from 154 pounds, a division where he fought just once in his career. Prior to his junior middleweight debut in August 2024, the Omaha, Nebraska native had his previous eight contests at 147 pounds; from 2018 to 2023.

The bottom line: The junior middleweight champion is taking a big leap, having fought in lower weight divisions for most of his career. Though there is no denying the skill set and abilities that have made him into one of the most dominant fighters of this generation. How well those abilities translate at 168 pounds will be answered come September 12.

It’s fair to say that Crawford will meet the reigning super middleweight king in his territory, who has made his own impact as the biggest star in the sport of boxing.

What makes Canelo Alvarez so popular?

In Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s nearly 20-year career, he captured world championships in four weight classes: junior middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight. He became the first and only undisputed Super Middleweight champion in the four-belt era in 2021. On May 3, Alvarez made history as he became a two-time undisputed champion at 168 pounds.

Let’s take a look at some of the key accolades from “Canelo’s” amazing career.

Canelo Alvarez record: 63-2-2 (39 knockouts)

63-2-2 (39 knockouts) Made his professional debut at age 15 in 2005

Alvarez began his career by going unbeaten for eight years. It took unbeaten Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. — when Alvarez was only 23 — to finally hand him his first loss in September 2013.

Only two fighters during Alvarez’s storied career have defeated him. The legendary Mayweather and massive light heavyweight Bivol.

During his career “Canelo” has scored wins over boxing greats and former champions like Gennadiy Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, Austin Trout, Caleb Plant, Daniel Jacobs, and Sergey Kovalev.

In four defenses during his first reign as the 168-pound undisputed champion, Alvarez holds victories over Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy match, John Ryder, Jermell Charlo, and Jaime Munguia.

Alvarez follows a long line of legendary Mexican boxers, but he reigns supreme above them all when it comes to successful pay-per-events. His 2017 bout with Mayweather was the third highest-selling boxing card in history with 2.2 million PPV buys.

Canelo Alvarez net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career in combat sports. During his nearly two decades in fight sports, Canelo Alvarez’s net worth is believed to be as much as $275 million.