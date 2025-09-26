The Anthony Joshua next fight news should arrive within the next few months. Until then, we look at three possible opponent options for the former heavyweight champ and recap his devastating knockout loss to Daniel Dubois.

Who Will Anthony Joshua Next Fight Be Against?

After ending Francis Ngannou’s Cinderella story in April, Joshua looked ready to resume the dominance he once had as heavyweight champion. Daniel Dubois ignored the oddsmakers and made quick work of “AJ.” Now Olympic gold medalist has to return to the drawing board. That’s why match-ups with Deontay Wilder, Andy Ortiz, and Jarrell Miller could be next.

Deontay Wilder: While previous plans to put them together have failed, their knockout losses make this logical option again. Both retain their big names, making this, at best, a good stepping stone before one last push to gold. At worst, it can be a final payday.

Tyson Fury: While Tyson Fury is occupied with his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua’s camp has been vocal about finally putting the two British stars together. Even if Fury gets his revenge on Usyk, AJ may still use his star power for another title opportunity.

Jarrell Miller: “Big Baby” has played adjacent to Joshua for years. His withdrawal paved the way for Ortiz’s memorable upset, and after failing to get the W over Ortiz months after his own KO loss to Dubois, it’s a good time to revisit the match-up.

Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Recap

While Joshua entered the ring as the betting favorite, the danger presented by Dubois was clear. With his heavy power and relentless approach, the underdog wasted no time and left no doubts.

What Happened: From the gate, Joshua had little to offer “Dynamite.” The combination of Dubois’ fast start and AJ’s flawed approach proved to be disastrous. The former champion was dropped several times and failed to beat the 10-count in the fifth.

The Fallout: The timing of this loss couldn’t be worse for Joshua. Just as he appeared renewed and refocused following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, this knockout completely halts that momentum.

What’s Next? If he intends to climb the ladder again, Joshua faces a significant uphill battle. If he wants to cash out on his name with handpicked fights, he can extend his career. However, the presence of fresh faces like Martin Bakole makes returning to previous heights unlikely.

What Makes Anthony Joshua So Popular?

Credit: Matchroom Boxing

Joshua has emerged as one of the most electrifying heavyweight boxers of this generation. He has not only proven himself to be one of the fight game’s most reliable finishers, but he’s also been involved with his fair share of exciting wars. Here are some other interesting facts about “AJ.”

Anthony Joshua record: 28-4 (25 knockouts, 3 decisions)

28-4 (25 knockouts, 3 decisions) Anthony Joshua last fight: Joshua scored a fifth-round TKO on Otto Wallin in December 2023

Joshua scored a fifth-round TKO on Otto Wallin in December 2023 Anthony Joshua height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Anthony Joshua won his first world title by second-round knockout over Charles Martin in 2016

He has earned stoppages in 89% of his wins

Joshua holds notable wins over Francis Ngannou, Otto Wallin, Andy Ruiz Jr., Alexander Povetkin, Joseph Parker, Wladimir Klitschko, and Dillian Whyte

Joshua won the gold medal in the 2012 Olympics just five years after entering a boxing gym

The 34-year-old was born in England to Nigerian immigrants.

Anthony Joshua’s Net Worth

Joshua’s success in the ring has given him some hefty financial rewards. His net worth is estimated to be £180 million, which converts to nearly $230 million.