Boxing news: New rumor claim Naoya Inoue’s US return tracking to be massive box office flop

Many fans are excited to see Naoya Inoue make his return to the United States for his next fight. However, it seems like most of them would rather watch him compete on their televisions at home.

Fighters like Oleksandr Usyk and Canelo Alvarez get a lot of attention in boxing circles for their skill and popularity. However, for diehard fight fans, they are not the best pugilists in the sport. For their money, Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue is the best pound-for-pound fighter on Earth right now.

The product of Yokohama has posted a 29-0 record with a scary mix of speed, power, and impressive reflexes. His dominance in boxing has helped him cultivate a huge fanbase in Japan. As his bouts fill up stadiums with regularity. It is a major reason why he has primarily stayed close to home for his fights. However, for the first time since 2021, Inoue will compete on American soil next month.

It is a rare moment that should galvanize US fight fans to the box office so they can get to see the young superstar in person. Unfortunately, it seems that Inoue’s upcoming fight against Ramon Cardena has generated very little interest with ticket buyers.

Ticket sales for Naoya Inoue’s return fight are reportedly doing horribly

“Told by multiple sources, Inoue tickets at T- Mobile Arena in Vegas May 4 on ESPN are totally dead, so dead the tickets should be given last rites,” veteran boxing reporter Rick Glaser reported recently. “And, Team Inoue isn’t happy about the promotional flop. The Promoter, none other than Top Rank. That’s Boxing at Top Rank nowadays.”

Naoya Inoue is viewed as one of the three best boxers on the planet. While opponent Ramon Cardena is not a big-name opponent, it really doesn’t matter. Elite fighters bring in fight fans so they can watch them ply their craft. The blame could certainly be on Top Rank and their promotion of the event. However, it is still not a good look for Inoue and his value outside Japan.

He and Top Rank have just under a month to try and fill up one of Las Vegas’s largest sports venues before May 4.

