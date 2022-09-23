Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler to miss game for health reasons

Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bowling Green head football coach Scot Loeffler will miss Saturday’s game at Mississippi State due to a “personal health matter,” the school announced Friday.

Associate head coach Steve Morrison, who also coaches inside linebackers, is the acting head coach for Bowling Green (1-2). Running backs coach Brian White will work as the game manager on the field, with Morrison operating from the booth on game day.

Loeffler is expected back on the field at Akron on Oct. 1.

Loeffler, 47, has been the coach at Bowling Green since 2019. He has an 8-24 record.

–Field Level Media