Boston Red Sox rumors: Team reportedly interested in Chicago Cubs veteran starter

The Boston Red Sox entered MLB games today with a 53-44 record and 6.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.

As for playoff positioning, they are a half game out of the final wild card spot in the American League. Obviously, Boston fancies itself as a legitimate postseason contender.

It’s not going to be easy riding in a division that boasts both the Orioles and New York Yankees. We’re talking about the best division in baseball post All-Star Break.

Could this lead to new front office head Craig Breslow making a significant move ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline? If so, what is the target area?

We have some more information on this via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The insider reports that Boston has joined the division-rival Yankees in showing interest in Chicago Cubs veteran starter Jameson Taillon.

Nightengale also made it clear that the Cubs have not yet decided to sell. Despite boasting a 47-53 record, they are just 4.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the National League.

Boston Red Sox aiming for starting pitching help ahead of MLB trade deadline

Unlike previous years, there are not a ton of big-name starting pitchers availabile. This pretty much makes it a seller’s market.

Taillon, 32, could very well be a nice mid-rotation arm. Thus far this season, the veteran boasts a 7-4 record with a 3.10 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Those are some stellar numbers.

As for the Red Sox’ rotation, it’s been met with mixed results this season. Tanner Houck (2.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP) and Kutter Crawford (3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP) have been great.

Outside of that, there are a ton of questions. Brayan Bello has struggled to a 5.27 ERA while Cooper Criswell (4.50 ERA) has not performed much better.