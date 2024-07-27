Boston Red Sox reportedly eyeing trade for this intriguing AL reliever after landing catcher

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox made their first big move ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring catcher Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays. With the depth of the Red Sox roster strengthened, Boston can now turn its focus to another prominent target popping up in MLB trade rumors.

Boston’s trade for Jansen is also a unique bit of MLB news. As pointed out by Jordan Davidson, Jansen was playing for the Blue Jays in a suspended game against the Red Sox. It opens the door to the possibility of the 29-year-old catcher playing for both teams in the same game.

With Jansen coming to Boston, the club can turn its focus toward other needs. Starting pitching likely remains a target for the club even after they acquired James Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the thick of the MLB playoff picture, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow also has his eyes on a reliever.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Boston is looking for arms ahead of the MLB trade deadline with Los Angeles Angels reliever Luis Garcia among the Red Sox trade targets.

Luis Garcia stats (ESPN): 3.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched

Garcia, age 37, would provide short-term help for the Red Sox bullpen. Entering MLB games today, the 37-year-old relief pitcher holds a 22.3 percent strikeout rate and held opponents to a .228 batting average across 37 appearances.

If the Red Sox were to acquire Garcia, they would be on the hook for less than half of his remaining salary ($4.25 million) with zero financial obligations beyond this season. Considering his age and contract, Garcia should fit perfectly within Boston’s price range at the MLB trade deadline.