MLB rumors: Insider predicts Boston Red Sox will trade young star for pitching help

The Boston Red Sox are trying to reestablish themselves among baseball’s contenders.

After missing the postseason for three straight years, Boston reshaped its roster by adding All-Star lefty Garrett Crochet and right-hander Walker Buehler to bolster the rotation. The club also signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency.

That move led to some early tension, as Rafael Devers initially refused to vacate third base to make room for Bregman. Eventually, he relented and took over as the full-time designated hitter. The shift allowed rookie Kristian Campbell to open the season at second base, and he’s responded after a quiet spring — starting the year 11-for-26 with two doubles and four home runs. The Red Sox rewarded the 22-year-old with an eight-year, $60 million deal.

The youth movement doesn’t stop there. Top prospects Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer are on the cusp of the majors, while Boston has one of the better outfield trios in the game of Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela.

But with depth in the outfield and a need for more pitching, one former MLB executive-turned-insider believes a trade is looming.

Ex-MLB GM: Boston Red Sox will trade young outfielder

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, former GM of the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, predicts the Red Sox could move Abreu in a deal for frontline pitching.

“He was one of the top rookies last season and is off to a strong start this year. With their top prospect, right fielder Roman Anthony, waiting in the wings, at some point the Sox could use Abreu as a major trade chip to improve their pitching staff,” Bowden wrote in a recent MLB mailbag.

Abreu, 25, slashed .253/.322/.459 with 15 home runs, 33 doubles, a 114 OPS+, and 3.4 bWAR in 2024. Through the first eight games of 2025, he’s gone 11-for-22 with two doubles and three homers.

With Anthony — MLB’s No. 2 overall prospect — ready for the next step, Boston might be willing to deal Abreu if the return upgrades the rotation. Anthony, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, hit .291/.396/.498 with 18 home runs and 32 doubles across Double- and Triple-A in 119 games last year.