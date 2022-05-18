Boston Red Sox’s top pitching prospect, Brayan Bello, is one step away from the big leagues

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Brayan Bello, the brightest young pitching prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system, is now one step away from the big league level after being promoted to Triple-A on Monday.

Earlier this week, the Red Sox made a significant move when it comes to the upper echelon of their minor league prospects. They rewarded Bryan Bello with a promotion for his outstanding play in Double-A for the Portland Sea Dogs.

In 2021, Bello was also upped from High-A to Portland and had some growing pains in his first 15 starts there. While he impressed by striking out 87 batters in 63.2 innings, he did get bashed around a bit as he assimilated to a higher level of competition. By the end of the season, the 23-year-old finished with a 2-3 record, had a 4.66 ERA, and 1.41 WHIP. However, in 2022 he learned from his mistakes and thundered back with a vengeance (via MiLB.com).

Boston Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello dropped his ERA by three points in 2022

In four starts this season for the Sea Dogs, the Dominican talent struck out 42 in 33.2 innings, won four of his six starts, dropped his ERA by three points to 1.61, and his WHIP to 0.83. Beyond the stats and the electric stuff he unfurls from his right arm, the youngster has shown growth mentally as a ballplayer. During his six starts this season, he has had moments where he needed to work out of trouble, something he had difficulties with last season. In 2022, he was able to succeed where he failed in 2021 and got out of the jams he created for himself.

Without a doubt, his ability to stay calm under pressure has certainly improved, but also, his growth into being a competitor with three plus pitches has been huge for his maturation. He’s long had a mid-90s fastball and great changeup. However, it has been the steady improvement of his slider that has turned him into a player worthy of taking his talents to Triple-A and playing for the Worcester Red Sox.

Considering the fact that he has reached this level so early in his 2022 campaign, it is not out of the realm of possibility that he could get the call to Fenway Park at some point later in the summer. With the Boston Red Sox off to a rough 14-22 start and the pitching staff a serious work-in-progress, if Brayan Bello continues to improve and impress, he could definitely be plying his trade in Boston in a few months.