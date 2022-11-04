Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec (knee) out vs. Duke

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec will miss Friday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference game against visiting Duke due to a knee injury, ESPN reported.

Jurkovec injured his right knee during last Saturday’s 13-3 loss to UConn. He might miss multiple games due to the injury.

Jurkovec has completed 59.5 percent of his passes this season while compiling 1,711 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Emmett Morehead will make his first career start in place of Jurkovec. Morehead completed 9 of 18 passes for 104 yards and one interception in relief against UConn.

Overall, Morehead is 21-of-39 passing for 225 yards, one touchdown and one interception this season.

Boston College (2-6, 1-4 ACC) has lost three straight games and has been outscored 87-21 during the stretch. Duke is 5-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.

–Field Level Media