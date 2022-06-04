LOOK: Boston Celtics rock ‘We are BG’ T-shirts in support of Brittney Griner at practice

Phoenix Mercury WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since her February 17 arrest for having some vaporizer cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is an illegal substance in Russia. In May, the U.S. State Department determined she’s been wrongfully detained, but Griner has yet to be released from custody.

In the months since her arrest, various figures have voiced their support for Griner, hoping to rally and build enough momentum to help get her free.

The latest effort was made by each member of the Boston Celtics who wore T-shirts reading #WEAREBG before their Saturday basketball practice in preparation for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The back of the shirts contain a large QR code that can be scanned to learn more information about the We Are BG movement the Celtics are supporting.

Celtics Marcus Smart and Grant Williams are wearing #wearebg T-shirts at #NBAFinals practice. The #wearebg movement is to help bring WNBA Mercury star Brittney Griner back to America after being wrongfully detained in Russia. Scan the code on Smart’s back for more information. pic.twitter.com/GVwQdVJWUf — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 4, 2022

The idea was reportedly spawned from Grant Williams and the NBA Players Association, as Jaylen Brown spoke of.

“It came from the Players Association led by Grant Williams, but as a collective, we wanted to come out and show our support for Brittney Griner. She’s been over there for an extended amount of time, and we feel like enough is enough.” Jaylen Brown on idea to wear WE ARE BG shirts

You can also learn more about the We Are BG movement by visiting the WeAreBG website.

The U.S. Government has been working on negotiating Griner’s release, and her agent recently noted she’s been able to receive written correspondence with some friends and family while she waits for a solution.

Related: NBA Finals: Celtics vs Warriors gets lowest Game 1 rating in June since 2007