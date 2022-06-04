LOOK: Boston Celtics rock ‘We are BG’ T-shirts in support of Brittney Griner at practice

Phoenix Mercury WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since her February 17 arrest for having some vaporizer cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is an illegal substance in Russia. In May, the U.S. State Department determined she’s been wrongfully detained, but Griner has yet to be released from custody.
In the months since her arrest, various figures have voiced their support for Griner, hoping to rally and build enough momentum to help get her free.
The latest effort was made by each member of the Boston Celtics who wore T-shirts reading #WEAREBG before their Saturday basketball practice in preparation for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The back of the shirts contain a large QR code that can be scanned to learn more information about the We Are BG movement the Celtics are supporting.
The idea was reportedly spawned from Grant Williams and the NBA Players Association, as Jaylen Brown spoke of.
You can also learn more about the We Are BG movement by visiting the WeAreBG website.
The U.S. Government has been working on negotiating Griner’s release, and her agent recently noted she’s been able to receive written correspondence with some friends and family while she waits for a solution.
