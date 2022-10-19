Boston Celtics schedule and predictions

Boston Celtics schedule: Tuesday, October 21
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|@ Miami Heat
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
- Sportsnaut prediction: Celtics 110, Heat 108
Related: Boston Celtics standing in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings
Boston Celtics roster and stats
- Record: 1-0, first place Eastern Conference
- Offense: 1st in scoring
- Defense: 2nd in points allowed
Boston Celtics depth chart
- Guard: Marcus Smart, Peyton Pritchard
- Guard: Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon
- Forward: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Danilo Gallinari (injured)
- Forward: Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Blake Griffin, Noah Vonleh
- Center: Al Horford, Robert Williams (injured), Luke Kornet
The Boston Celtics return their core group of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart. They also added veteran components in that of Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari and Blake Griffin. Unfortunately, Gallinari is lost for the season to a torn ACL.
Fresh off a surprise appearance in the NBA Finals, Boston will be without head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 campaign due to a violation of team rules. That’s a major backdrop. Below, let’s check in on the Boston Celtics schedule for the season.
Related: Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the NBA’s top-50 players of 2022
Boston Celtics schedule (October)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Tuesday, Oct. 18
|Celtics 126, 76ers 117
|7:30 PM
|TNT
|Friday, Oct. 21
|@ Heat
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|@ Magic
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Monday, Oct. 24
|@ Bulls
|8:00 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Friday, Oct. 28
|Cavaliers
|7:30 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Sunday, Oct. 30
|Wizards
|6:00 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
Boston Celtics schedule (November)
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Wednesday, Nov. 2
|@ Cavaliers
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Friday, Nov. 4
|Bulls
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|@ Knicks
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|Monday, Nov. 7
|@ Grizzlies
|9:00 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Wednesday, Nov. 9
|Pistons
|7:30 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Friday, Nov. 11
|Nuggets
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|@ Pistons
|7:00 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Monday, Nov. 14
|Thunder
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV
|Wednesday, Nov. 16
|@ Hawks
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Friday, Nov. 18
|@ Pelicans
|8:30 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Monday, Nov. 21
|@ Bulls
|8:00 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Wednesday, Nov. 23
|Mavericks
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Kings
|8:00 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Sunday, Nov. 27
|Wizards
|6:00 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Monday, Nov. 28
|Hornets
|7:30 PM
|NBC Sports Boston
|Wednesday, Nov. 30
|Heat
|7:30 PM
|NBA TV