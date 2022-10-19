Boston Celtics schedule and predictions

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics schedule: Tuesday, October 21

Game Time (ET) TV @ Miami Heat 7:30 PM ESPN

Sportsnaut prediction: Celtics 110, Heat 108

Related: Boston Celtics standing in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings

Boston Celtics roster and stats

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0, first place Eastern Conference

1-0, first place Eastern Conference Offense: 1st in scoring

1st in scoring Defense: 2nd in points allowed

Boston Celtics depth chart

Guard: Marcus Smart, Peyton Pritchard

Guard: Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon

Forward: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Danilo Gallinari (injured)

Forward: Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Blake Griffin, Noah Vonleh

Center: Al Horford, Robert Williams (injured), Luke Kornet

The Boston Celtics return their core group of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart. They also added veteran components in that of Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari and Blake Griffin. Unfortunately, Gallinari is lost for the season to a torn ACL.

Fresh off a surprise appearance in the NBA Finals, Boston will be without head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 campaign due to a violation of team rules. That’s a major backdrop. Below, let’s check in on the Boston Celtics schedule for the season.

Related: Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the NBA’s top-50 players of 2022

Boston Celtics schedule (October)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Tuesday, Oct. 18 Celtics 126, 76ers 117 7:30 PM TNT Friday, Oct. 21 @ Heat 7:30 PM ESPN Saturday, Oct. 22 @ Magic 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston Monday, Oct. 24 @ Bulls 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston Friday, Oct. 28 Cavaliers 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston Sunday, Oct. 30 Wizards 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics schedule (November)