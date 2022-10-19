fbpx
Published October 19, 2022

Boston Celtics schedule and predictions

Vincent Frank
Boston-Celtics
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics schedule: Tuesday, October 21

GameTime (ET)TV
@ Miami Heat7:30 PMESPN
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Celtics 110, Heat 108

Boston Celtics roster and stats

boston celtics schedule
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Record: 1-0, first place Eastern Conference
  • Offense: 1st in scoring
  • Defense: 2nd in points allowed

Boston Celtics depth chart

  • Guard: Marcus Smart, Peyton Pritchard
  • Guard: Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon
  • Forward: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Danilo Gallinari (injured)
  • Forward: Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Blake Griffin, Noah Vonleh
  • Center: Al Horford, Robert Williams (injured), Luke Kornet

The Boston Celtics return their core group of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart. They also added veteran components in that of Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari and Blake Griffin. Unfortunately, Gallinari is lost for the season to a torn ACL.

Fresh off a surprise appearance in the NBA Finals, Boston will be without head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 campaign due to a violation of team rules. That’s a major backdrop. Below, let’s check in on the Boston Celtics schedule for the season.

Boston Celtics schedule (October)

boston celtics schedule
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Tuesday, Oct. 18Celtics 126, 76ers 1177:30 PMTNT
Friday, Oct. 21@ Heat7:30 PMESPN
Saturday, Oct. 22@ Magic7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
Monday, Oct. 24@ Bulls8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
Friday, Oct. 28Cavaliers7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
Sunday, Oct. 30Wizards6:00 PMNBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics schedule (November)

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Wednesday, Nov. 2@ Cavaliers7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
Friday, Nov. 4Bulls7:30 PMESPN
Saturday, Nov. 5@ Knicks7:30 PMNBA TV
Monday, Nov. 7@ Grizzlies9:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Nov. 9Pistons7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
Friday, Nov. 11Nuggets7:00 PMNBA TV
Saturday, Nov. 12@ Pistons7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
Monday, Nov. 14Thunder7:30 PMNBA TV
Wednesday, Nov. 16@ Hawks7:30 PMESPN
Friday, Nov. 18@ Pelicans8:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
Monday, Nov. 21@ Bulls8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Nov. 23Mavericks7:30 PMESPN
Friday, Nov. 25Kings8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
Sunday, Nov. 27Wizards6:00 PMNBC Sports Boston
Monday, Nov. 28Hornets7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Nov. 30Heat7:30 PMNBA TV

