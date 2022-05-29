Boston Celtics dominate Miami Heat to open Game 7, NBA world reacts

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics opened Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat in South Beach on absolute fire.

Boston opened up a 24-9 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter. After Miami closed the lead to single digits with an 8-0 run, the Celtics closed the opening stanza by scoring the final eight points for a 32-17 lead after the first quarter.

Miami’s struggles on offense were pretty obvious throughout. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler combined for 12 points. The rest of the Heat roster went 1-of-10 shooting in the first 12 minutes.

As for the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 14 points to nearly match Miami’s scoring output in the first quarter.

The 32-17 lead represented the largest lead for a road team through the first quarter in Game 7 NBA Playoff history.

It’s pretty amazing to think about. Miami went into Boston and saved its season with a Game 6 win Friday evening. It was favored to take out the Celtics and set up an NBA Finals matchup against the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors.

While there’s still a lot of game remaining, the Boston Celtics look to be in their own league in South Beach. It’s now up to the Miami Heat to pull off what would be an epic comeback in front of their home crowd inside FTX Arena.

NBA world reacts to Boston Celtics opening up strong against Miami Heat

Obviously a lot of game left, but looking early on like Tyler Herro was a decoy, much like Robert Williams in Game 7 against Milwaukee. Victor Oladipo is once again in off the bench in Herro’s customary spot. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 30, 2022

About as good a first quarter as you can have if you're Boston. 55.6% from the floor. 50% from three. Hold Miami to 33.3% shooting — and without a made three. 32-17, Celtics. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 30, 2022

Celtics 32, Heat 17 at end of one. Heat 7 of 21 from field, 1 of 7 on threes, with one assist. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 30, 2022

This has not been the best quarter of Kyle Lowry's career. #analysis — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 30, 2022

Celtics bench (Derrick White and Grant Williams) a perfect 5-5 start. Big. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 30, 2022

Tatum's taken as many shots in the first 9 minutes (7) as he and Jaylen took combined in the second half of Game 6. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 30, 2022

Boston 32, Miami 17 after one.



That's the biggest lead after one quarter by a road team, ever, in a Game 7.



Previous: Warriors 29, Lakers 18 in 1977. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 30, 2022

Celtics defense has been on point to start this one. They are keeping a lot of eyes on Jimmy everywhere he goes. Boston has done a nice job taking the air out of this building early. Lowry, Strus and Tucker are a combined 0-for-7 from the field. Miami has four turnovers. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 30, 2022