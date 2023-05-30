NBA insiders reveal changes Boston Celtics most likely to make during 2023 offseason

Despite being eliminated a round earlier than they were a year ago, the Boston Celtics reportedly are unlikely to make many changes this summer, and the ones they do make won’t resonate with fans of the team.

For the eighth straight season, the Boston Celtics finished with a record of .500 or better. And in many of those years, the team was a legitimate contender to win an NBA title. For most franchises that is a reason for positivity. But when it’s one of the winningest in league history, the bar is set much higher.

That is why some are likely wondering if the Boston Celtics could see a good bit of change this offseason. After reaching the NBA Finals in 2022, the team was bounced in this year’s semifinals by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. For other organizations that could be an impetus to shake things up and make sure a championship is won next year. However, the Celtics are not a franchise known for bold overreactions.

That is why there aren’t expected to be notable changes to the team this summer. Boston was one of the best in the sport all year, they have two young All-Stars, and they were just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for a second straight season.

Tweaks to coaching staff are biggest changes coming to Boston Celtics this summer

Little change is something The Athletic NBA insider Zach Harper seemed to confirm on Tuesday when he explained, “Think about the Celtics’ rotation by just returning the status quo. Grant Williams will be a restricted free agent this summer, and they could lose some veteran end-of-the-bench guys in free agency. But let’s not forget the Celtics have their best core since winning the 2008 title.”

In terms of meaningful tweaks, his fellow insider Shams Charania reported that is most likely to come with the coaching staff. However, head coach Joe Mazzulla is safe. His assistants may not be.

“The impression I’m getting is that the Celtics and Mazzulla will be looking to elevate his bench with more assistant coaching help in the offseason. As a result of the whirlwind fashion in which he got the main job just prior to the season following the Ime Udoka situation, he never really got a chance to align his own coaching staff and should get a chance to do so this summer.” – Shams Charania

While that may not blow the hair back of Boston Celtics fans, getting some good assistants — especially those that are former head coaches — could go a long way in making Mazzulla that much better of a head coach and maximizing the potential of the championship-level roster he has at his disposal.