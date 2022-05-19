NBA world reacts to Boston Celtics hot start in Game 2

The Boston Celtics found themselves down 18-8 early in the first quarter of their Game 2 Eastern Conference Finals outing against the Miami Heat Thursday evening.

After being blown out in Game 1, most figured that the Celtics would simply go down 2-0 in the series heading back to Boston in Game 3.

While that still might be the case, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics turned things around big time in the first quarter and heading into the start of the second.

Boston outscored the Heat 27-6 to wrap up the first 12 minutes. The team then went on a 12-4 run to open the second quarter for an overall blitz of 39-10 to take a 19-point lead.

How hot were the Boston Celtics during that 9:30 minute span? They hit on 11-14 from three-point range. The Celtics’ top two reserves, Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard, connected on 4-of-5. That’s no small thing given Derrick White missed the game due to the birth of his child.

Despite being blown out in Game 1, Boston can take home-court advantage away from the Heat with a win Thursday evening. It would make this an entirely new series with the winner set to take on the Golden State Warriors or Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

NBA world reacts to Boston Celtics going nuclear

Celtics have a lot more answers on both ends with Smart and Horford playing. Impressive 1st Q. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) May 20, 2022

Celtics scored 20 points on a stretch of 8 possessions late in the first.



Defense was the bigger issue, but the Heat, for some reason, ran pick-and-roll at Al Horford for most of that stretch. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) May 20, 2022

Celtics made their last 6 3's of the first quarter. 35-24 BOS after one. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 20, 2022

From down 10 points to up 35-24 at the end of the first quarter. Celtics shooting 63.2 percent so far. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 20, 2022

Celtics shooting 81.8 percent from 3 and have nine of them. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 20, 2022