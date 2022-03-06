BOOM Esports wins Gamers Galaxy grand final

Jan 25, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans cheer as Paris Legion defeats Los Angeles OpTic Gaming during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

BOOM Esports had a longer road to navigate Sunday, but the team came through, advancing out of the lower bracket before upending Tundra Esports in the grand final to take the championship at the Gamers Galaxy: Invitational Series in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The primarily Philippines-comprised squad prevailed 3-2 in the best-of-five championship to earn $109,013 in first-prize money. Tundra took home $54,507 for finishing second.

Tundra won the first game in 33 minutes on red, but BOOM came back to win in 35 minutes on red in Game 2. After Tundra rallied to take Game 3 in 34 minutes on red, BOOM prevailed in 28 minutes on red and 47 minutes on green to earn the championship.

BOOM was paced by Erin “Yopaj” Jasper Ferrer, who posted an 8.0-3.0-7.8 kills-deaths-assists average and Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong, who contributed a 5.4-3.4-6.2 KDA average.

Leon “Nine” Kirilin of Germany led Tundra with a 5.6-3.4-6.8 KDA average.

That marathon session was preceded by a 2-1 victory by BOOM over Nigma Galaxy in the lower bracket final. BOOM won in 38 minutes on red, lost in 49 minutes on green and won in 39 minutes on red.

Yopaj rolled up a 10.7-3.7-18.0 KDA average in the victory.

Nine teams competed for a share of a 1 million Emirati dirham prize pool, which equates to $272,532. After best-of-one contests in the Group Stage and best-of-three Play-In matches, the Playoff Stage was best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final.

Gamers Galaxy: Invitational Series Dubai 2022 prize pool

1. $109,013 — BOOM Esports

2. $54,507 — Tundra Esports

3. $32,704 — Nigma Galaxy

4. $21,803 — Team Spirit

5-6. $13,627 — OG, Team Secret

7-8. $8,176 — Nigma Galaxy SEA, TSM

9. $5,451 — Fnatic

–Field Level Media