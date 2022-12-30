3 bold predictions for New York Giants’ crucial Week 17 matchup

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants head into their Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with an opportunity to both sweep the AFC South and clinch a playoff birth for the first time since 2016.

After having to endure their team going 22-59 over the past five seasons, it seems only fitting that New York would have a chance to clinch in front of its fans.

Despite being six-point favorites against one of the worst teams in the league, Giants head coach Brian Daboll knows his team must stay focused and take care of business on Sunday. If not, they’ll be facing a must-win game next week at Philadelphia, a place New York hasn’t won since 2013.

It’s without question that the Giants’ game against the Colts is the biggest game for the franchise since their 2016 Wildcard game against the Green Bay Packers.

Here are three bold predictions for Big Blue in their Week 17 matchup against the Colts.

New York Giants win in a blowout

Each of the Giants’ victories this season have been one-score wins, with eight-point wins in Weeks 4 and Week 15 representing their largest margin of victory this season.

The Colts have been the worst team in the NFL over the last two weeks as they’ve been outscored 59-6 over the last seven quarters. While the Giants are in a position to make the playoffs, Indianapolis looks like a team that can’t wait for the season to end.

Look for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley to both have one of their best games of the season as New York’s offense will have its highest point total of the season, and as a result, they’ll win by at least two touchdowns.

Giants set season-high in sacks

New York enters Week 15 with 36 sacks on the season. That total would have been significantly higher if Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Azeez Ojulari had not missed time due to injuries.

Fortunately, Dexter Lawrence has stepped up and produced the best season of his career, earning his first Pro Bowl selection with a career-high 6.5 sacks. New York’s pass rush is also starting to get healthier and more productive.

When Ojulari returned from injury in Week 13 against the Commanders, the pass rush became dominant. In the last four games, New York has sacked opposing quarterbacks 16 times.

Now they’ll face a Colts’ offensive line that gave up seven sacks on Monday Night to the Los Angeles Chargers, and for the season they’ve allowed 56 sacks. Quarterback Nick Foles is expected to start on Sunday, and his indecisiveness led to some of the sacks against the Chargers.

New York’s highest sack total for the season came in Week 4 when they sacked Justin Fields six times. With the front seven eager to make an impact and stamp their way to the playoffs, the Giants defense will sack Nick Foles at least seven times.

Saquon Barkley will have over 200 all-purpose yards

It would be an understatement to say Barkley is enjoying a bounceback season. The 25-year-old star running back has 1,597 all-purpose yards with 10 rushing touchdowns for the season and is just 54 yards shy of a career-high.

He’ll now face a Colts defense that’s giving up 122 yards per game on the ground. Furthermore, the Colts just allowed 190 scrimmage yards and a touchdown to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook just two weeks ago.

After three injury-plagued seasons, perhaps no other Giant embraces the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth more than Barkley. Expect another sensational performance by him as he will have over 200 all-purpose yards.