Boise State takes interim tag off coach Spencer Danielson

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State removed the interim tag off Spencer Danielson and named him the program’s head coach on Sunday.

Danielson went 3-0 after replacing the fired Andy Avalos, including Saturday’s 44-20 victory over UNLV in the Mountain West championship game.

“I value process over results,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a news release. “As exciting as it was to win the last three games and reclaim the conference championship, from the standpoint of hiring a head coach, it was more exciting to me to hear Spencer’s vision for the future and how he is going to approach the job full time.”

Donaldson has spent seven seasons on the Broncos’ staff. He was defensive coordinator the past three seasons after sharing those duties the previous two campaigns.

Donaldson called it a blessing to get the opportunity to be Boise State’s head coach.

“I am so honored and excited to be able to stay at home here at Boise State and to keep guiding these incredible young men,” Danielson said in the news release. “… When you play together and you love each other you can accomplish amazing things, and we’re just getting started.”

During Donaldson’s three-game stint, Boise State outscored Utah State, Air Force and UNLV by a combined 116-49.

Overall, the Broncos are 8-5 this season entering their LA Bowl matchup against UCLA on Dec. 16.

