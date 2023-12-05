Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty coming back for ’24

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson knows the centerpiece of the Broncos’ offense isn’t going anywhere.

Running back Ashton Jeanty confirmed he’s returning for the 2024 season after leading the nation in yards from scrimmage this season.

A sophomore, Jeanty contemplated entering the transfer portal before Danielson’s promotion from interim head coach to full-time head coach became official on Sunday. Jeanty earned Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. He had 39 receptions for 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns and was sixth in the FBS in rushing at 114.7 yards per game, gaining 1,262 yards with 14 rushing TDs in 11 games.

“He’s an incredible person with a good head on his shoulders that loves his teammates and this place. I’m excited for what’s next at Boise State and there’s no one I’d rather do it with than Ashton Jeanty. It’s time to get started,” Danielson said.

Jeanty proclaimed himself a “Bronco for Life” and cited the desire to grow his own legacy with a commitment to Boise State in announcing his return via X on Tuesday.

“Knowing the legacy I can leave behind and the impact that I can have to change people’s lives is important, and I appreciate the opportunity to do that for a program that changed my life by believing in me when no one else did. I love this city and the people here. This decision feels good. It feels right. It is final,” he wrote.

Jeanty said he plans to play in the LA Bowl later this month, but Boise State is not likely to have quarterback Taylen Green when it takes on UCLA.

Jeanty had 21 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown in the MWC championship win over UNLV on Saturday.

